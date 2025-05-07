Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Students from a college in Peterborough recently took part in a CV-writing and interview skills workshop delivered by the team from the city’s Amazon fulfilment centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the event, 350 students from Inspire Education Group (Peterborough and Stamford Colleges) were taught how to create a great CV while learning interview preparation techniques by a team of seven Amazon employees.

The workshop follows a £4,000 donation previously made to the college from Amazon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Julie Addison from Peterborough Regional College said: “Thank you to the Amazon team for contributing to the professional development of our students. I know they thoroughly enjoyed participating in the workshop. It was a great opportunity for them to think more about their career direction and their professional skills.”

Peterborough College students enjoy career workshop by Amazon

Tomislav Batinic, Site Leader at Amazon in Peterborough, added: “We were so pleased to visit Peterborough Regional College and engage with the students. We hope the skills they gained will be help them in their educational development. Thank you to the staff and students for a memorable event.”

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities where it operates. Amazon co-founded the Multibank initiative with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown to support families in need. The initiative has donated more than 7 million surplus goods to over 600,000 families across Scotland, Wales, Greater Manchester, London, Tees Valley and Birmingham.

Amazon has supported more than one million students across the UK with free STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amazon partners with Comic Relief and is the official home of the charity’s iconic Red Nose. Together with its employees, customers, and partners, Amazon has raised over £4.8 million to fund projects that support people across the UK, and around the world.