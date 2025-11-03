Peterborough City Council and PECT launch new initiative to help local residents

Funded by Innovate UK, FutureNow is designed to make it easier for Peterborough residents to find funding and grants for their home heating, learn how they can access sustainable travel options and create a portal for community groups to share their projects.

It also gives residents and businesses more oversight into the actions that Peterborough City Council are taking to tackle fuel poverty and climate change in the area.

“FutureNow is making it easier for Peterborough residents and businesses to access projects that will give them greater control over their energy bills and sustainable choices,” explains Stuart Dawks, CEO at PECT.

“We want to make sustainable decisions as easy possible, and this portal with give people a one-stop shop for everything that is happening in the area.”

The FutureNow website launched on November 3 and was developed with the support of local community groups.

Councillor Angus Ellis, cabinet member for Environment and Transport at Peterborough City Council, said: “We partnered with PECT for FutureNow because they are trusted by Peterborough communities and have a strong track record in creating positive change for people in the area.

"FutureNow is the progression of this work and will give people greater access to the funding, grants and projects that will make a difference to their quality of living. It showcases the innovation and forward thinking in Peterborough, helping us stand out as a city that plans for its future by taking action today.”

It is hoped that this hub will create a template for other local authorities across the country and set Peterborough as a leader in sustainable change through prioritising resident and business needs.

“The launch is the culmination of work that has engaged the people of Peterborough, and it is through listening to the important discussion in focus groups that we have designed a portal and will continue to build projects that serve the local community.”

To find out more about FutureNow visit: www.futurenowpeterborough.co.uk or follow them on social media @FutureNowPeterborough