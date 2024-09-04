Peterborough care home takes part in the Alzheimer's Society Memory Walk
Cherry Blossom Care Home in Warwick Road, Peterborough were delighted to take part in the 2024 Memory Walk organised by the Alzheimer's Society.
We have a dedicated Dementia floor in our home and we are always looking for ways to help people living with Dementia and the Charities which support them.
It was no surprise that so many of our residents, their families and friends and our staff wanted to join in the walk.
On the day we had almost 30 people in our group including 9 residents, and we raised over £500.
Although there were showers first thing in the morning, we were lucky with the weather which stayed dry and cool.
The residents had a wonderful time and the fresh air built up their appetite – perfectly timed for their roast lamb dinner which was waiting for them back at Cherry Blossom.
