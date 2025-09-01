A century of love, laughter and fish & chips

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reaching 100 is no small milestone, and for Olive, there was only one birthday wish – a trip to the seaside at Hunstanton to enjoy her favourite meal: traditional fish and chips. Surrounded by her family – daughter-in-law Tracey, granddaughter Emily, and grandson Sven – Olive’s wish came true, with a few delightful surprises along the way.

The day began with a visit to the Sealife Centre, where Olive quickly became something of a local celebrity. Visitors and staff alike were eager to chat with her, snap photos, and celebrate her incredible milestone. In one particularly touching moment, a little girl even gifted Olive a slice of cake to enjoy with her beloved cup of tea – a gesture that brought the biggest smile to her face.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Afterwards, Olive enjoyed a gentle stroll along the seafront, before rounding off the perfect day at Henry’s Fish & Chips, where she tucked into the meal she had been dreaming of – crispy fish, golden chips, and plenty of laughter with her family.

Olive celebrating with staff at Thorpe Wood care home

But turning 100 comes with more than one celebration. Just a few days later, Olive was honoured again with a wonderful party at Thorpe Wood Care Home, where she now lives. Surrounded by family, friends, fellow residents, and carers, Olive was serenaded by special guest Stacy from Truly Romantic Weddings, who performed all her favourite songs. Olive’s taste in music is as vibrant as her personality, spanning everything from Doris Day to Queen.

A Life Well Lived

Born in Isleworth, Olive was one of ten children. From 1947 to 1950, she proudly served in the Women’s Royal Naval Service (Wrens), contributing to post-war Britain with resilience and grace. Life has brought its share of challenges, including the heartbreaking loss of her daughter in October 2024. Earlier this year, Olive moved to Peterborough to be closer to her son Colin, daughter-in-law Tracey, three of her five grandchildren, and two of her four great-grandchildren.

When asked about the secret to her long life, Olive has a simple answer – “Fish and chips, sweets, cakes, and crisps!” It seems a life sprinkled with simple pleasures, family love, and plenty of laughter is the perfect recipe for reaching 100.

Here’s to Olive – a remarkable woman, a cherished mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and now a proud centenarian.