Peterborough care home resident celebrates 104th birthday
A party was held at Clayburn Court, where Elsie has lived for 18 months, with care colleagues joining her for a dance to ABBA as part of the celebrations.
Elsie is still making her way through the hundreds of cards she received, with so many eager to send their birthday wishes. Among those who sent cards were Elsie’s nine grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and three great, great grandchildren.
Elsie served in The Army Catering Corps during the Second World War. She revels in the knowledge that she oversaw the kitchen, refusing to take stick from any of those she fed.
Reflecting on turning 104, Elsie said: “It was lovely to be able to spend my 104th birthday with friends and family. I’ve lived a good life, and I’m so grateful for it.”
Jaqualine Nzara, Home Manager at Clayburn Court, added: “Elsie is such a wonderful lady. She wakes up with a smile and goes to bed with a smile! The kindness shown to all around her is an inspiration. All our colleagues adore her.”
