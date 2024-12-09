Peterborough care home organises Christmas fete to bring community together

BHC

Staff, residents, relatives and the local community came together at Braeburn Lodge care home in Deeping St James to enjoy a wonderful Christmas Fete.

There were all kinds of stalls on offer manned by volunteers, friends and family and lots of local stall holders came along to sell their wares too. There were delicious cakes and jams, lovely craft items, fabulous knitwear, antiques and collectables, the list goes on!

The team at Braeburn Lodge care home would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who either manned a stall, donated a raffle prize or who came along to support the home. There was a fantastic atmosphere which is brilliant.

Jane Lee, General Manager at the home, said: “At Braeburn Lodge, we are dedicated to making sure that the home is a hub of the local community, and this event, along with everyone’s hard work, has definitely paid off. It was a resounding success! I am so proud of everyone involved, it was a fantastic team effort.”

Braeburn Lodge care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Braeburn Lodge provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.