Peterborough care home celebrates 10th anniversary

Colleagues at Clayburn Court came together to celebrate the Peterborough care home’s 10th anniversary.

A care home in Peterborough has celebrated its 10th birthday with a party for residents, colleagues, and members of the local community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The celebration at Anchor’s Clayburn Court was marked with performances from local singers and musicians, as well as recognition for those who have lived and worked at the care home since it opened.

Home Manager Jaqualine Nzara said: “We can’t believe it’s been 10 years since we opened. We are really proud of the wonderful community we have here. The care colleagues here have worked hard to create a fun, enabling environment for our residents who benefit from top quality care. This would not have been possible without everyone at Clayburn Court pulling together.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s been an exciting time for Clayburn Court. Since we opened, we’ve won Anchor’s Christmas cake competition five times. We’ve also had a Chef of the Year winner! A highlight for me has been celebrating the landmark birthdays of our residents. We look forward to many more years to come.”

Heather Nye, 85, who has been a resident at Clayburn Court for nine years, said: “I really enjoyed celebrating Clayburn Court’s anniversary. It was a lot of fun, and nice to think back on all that’s happened in those years!”

“I remember when I first moved here in 2016 – it only seems like yesterday! I suppose time does go quickly when you’re having fun.”