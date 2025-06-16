Peterborough bus operator offers free travel to police

Martin Marsh

Peterborough’s biggest bus operator has continued to strengthen its relationship with the Cambridgeshire Constabulary by offering local officers free transport.

As part of their ongoing relationship, Stagecoach East has reiterated its commitment to allow serving Police staff free travel on its vehicles – all they need to do is present their ID badge or warrant card.

Stagecoach East and Cambridgeshire Constabulary have a strong existing relationship – they already run “coffee with a cop” engagement sessions where Police and Stagecoach staff can learn to better understand the challenges that both sides face, as well as allowing the Police to keep Stagecoach up-to-date on any ongoing issues that they may be able to help with.

Martin Marsh, Operations Manager of Stagecoach East in Cambridge, said: “We are really proud to be able offer free travel to our local force, as we work towards making our services safer for our customers and staff.

“At Stagecoach, we believe in doing the right thing – and one very important part of that mission is to ensure that both our customers and our colleagues are safe and comfortable throughout their journey. Our relationship is invaluable because both sides can learn from each other.

“The Cambridgeshire Constabulary have been wonderful partners to work with and, as we say at Stagecoach, ‘we’ve got you’.”

Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s area commander for South Cambridgeshire, Superintendent Adam Gallop, said: “We are extremely grateful to Stagecoach for the close working relationship we have and for offering our officers and staff free travel on their buses across Cambridgeshire.

“As a force we encourage choosing sustainable modes of transport, which can have a significant impact on an individual’s carbon footprint, save money and help alleviate parking pressures in busy areas.

“As well as providing a green, efficient mode of transport for our officers to get around busy areas, officers on the bus will be available to engage with the public and of course deal with any conflict should this occur.”