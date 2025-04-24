Peterborough bus operator celebrates driver’s 40th anniversary

Dace Diplock at the wheel

Peterborough’s biggest bus company, Stagecoach East, is celebrating the 40th anniversary of one of its longest-serving drivers.

David Diplock has spent 40 years taking bus passengers where they need to go around the busy streets of the county.

His first role was fuelling and arranging buses for what was then Cambus in 1985 at the depot, which was, at that time, located on Hills Road in Cambridge.

1985 is remembered for the Live Aid charity concerts, Ronald Regan being sworn in for his second term as US President, renewing his close relationship with British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, and the discovery of the wreck of the Titanic.

Dave Diplock receivs his cake

Big films that year were Back To The Future, The Breakfast Club, Rocky IV and Teen Wolf, whereas the big songs were The Power of Love by Jennifer Rush, I Know Him So Well by Eleine Paige and Barbara Dickson, and Into The Groove by Madonna.

David said: “It's been a pleasure to drive buses in Cambridgeshire and beyond over my 40 years, I currently drive the 8A and I work with a great team and amazing customers!”

Martin Marsh, Operations Manager at Stagecoach East’s Cambridge depot, added: “It was great fun to show Dave some appreciation for a truly remarkable achievement. He is a popular figure around the depot and his regular passengers love him. Being a driver for so long and maintaining the standards that he keeps every day is a real mark of the man; he has been a big part of the team for a long time.”

Meanwhile, Darren Roe, Managing Director of Stagecoach East, who handed over the trophy, added: “When we are looking for drivers at East, we look for people who have a true passion for service, who live out our values of being part of their local community, and Dave lives these every single day. I am so proud to be able to recognise what is a wonderful career of service.

“When people join the bus industry, we often find that they learn to love the job and become true ‘bus people’. And Dave is the perfect example of that.”

