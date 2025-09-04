Peterborough Army veteran takes on Royal British Legion’s Pedal to Paris cycling challenge

Ex-Army sergeant Mick Cahill, from Peterborough, departed from London’s Biggin Hill today (Thursday 4th Sept) to take on the Royal British Legion’s annual Pedal to Paris charity bike ride.

The 54-year-old veteran is among 150 Armed Forces veterans, serving personnel and volunteers cycling 285 miles to the French capital in aid of the UK’s largest Armed Forces charity.

Backed by RBL staff and supporters, he departed this morning and will travel through the Kent countryside before arriving in Dover bound for Calais. Once in France, Mick and his fellow riders will pass through the French towns of Abbeville and Beauvais in the Somme, arriving in Paris on September 7th to ride down the famous Champs-Élysées to the finishing line at the Arc de Triomphe.

The much-loved event, now in its 29th year, continues to be the longest-running London to Paris charity bike ride, and to date has raised more than £9 million to help the Royal British Legion continue its vital work supporting veterans, serving personnel and their families.

Mick Cahill

Mick remembers always wanting to be in the Armed Forces, even asking to be able to join the Army for his 13th birthday! After passing his entrance test aged 15, Mick joined up as soon as he was able and transitioned from the infantry to specialise in advanced driving in a transport regiment. He was attached to the Royal Family and Scotland Yard doing close protection work, and was also posted to Northern Ireland.

After 15 years with the Army, Mick moved into the security industry, but stayed connected to military life, working as a contractor in Iraq and Afghanistan for several years before becoming a lorry driver.

Mick said: “This is my first time doing Pedal to Paris, but I’ve taken part in the RBL’s Pedal to Ypres and Pedal to Normandy rides before. We all know what amazing work the RBL does for the armed forces community. If we can do our little bit and put a few quid in the pot, it helps the RBL help someone or a family in need. If someone’s going through something quite severe, or just needs some advice, the RBL is somewhere you can turn to. For me it’s a no brainer, being ex-forces, to do my bit and help raise some money for the Armed Forces community.”

Teresa Greener, spokesperson for the Royal British Legion, said: “We’re delighted to be welcoming participants to our 29th annual Royal British Legion Pedal to Paris ride. It’s so inspiring to see riders from across the country come together to show their support for the Armed Forces community. In the last year we’ve been able to provide support to over 22,000 service personnel and their families, and we’re only able to continue doing that with the help of the money raised by people taking part in events like this. A huge thank you to everyone generous enough to give their time to this event, and we’d encourage anyone interested in joining us for our 30th year of Pedal to Paris next year to visit our website.”

If you’d like to sponsor Mick, please visit: Mick Cahill Pedal to Paris Fundraising