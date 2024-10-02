Peterborough Amazon employee hits back at cancer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An employee from Amazon in Peterborough has taken part in a boxing match to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

Jaydon Rippon works at Amazon in Peterborough and took part in the boxing event at Planet Ice Peterborough to raise £600 for the charity, which helps fund research and provides cancer information to the public.

The Amazon Peterborough team supported Jaydon by donating a further £1,000 to Cancer Research UK.

Jaydon, who regularly takes part in fundraising activities for people and the charities that are close to his heart, said: “I had a brilliant time putting my boxing skills to good use for a great cause close to the hearts of so many people in our community. I hope the money we raised can make a positive impact on the work Cancer Research does.”

“I also ran the Peterborough Great Eastern half marathon last October to raise money for someone really close to me,” Jaydon said. “My friend’s sister is fighting cancer and I wanted to do something to raise money to help support her. Overall, I raised £450 from the run, and I was really pleased to provide that money to the family during what’s been a difficult time for them.

Jaydon’s fundraising efforts saw him nominated for an Amazon Stars award in 2023, which is a UK-wide Amazon campaign that recognises and rewards Amazon employees who go above and beyond for their local community by using their skills, time and passion to help others.

Patrick Keely, from Cancer Research UK, added: “We’d like to thank Jaydon and everyone at Amazon for their support. Donations like this get us one step closer to beating cancer sooner.”

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities where it operates. Amazon co-founded the Multibank initiative with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown to support families in need. The initiative has donated more than 3 million surplus goods to over 400,000 families across Scotland, Wales, Greater Manchester, and London.

Amazon has supported more than 700,000 students across the UK with free STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good.

Amazon partners with Comic Relief and is the official home of the charity’s iconic Red Nose. Together with its employees, customers, and partners, Amazon has raised over £4.8 million to fund projects that support people across the UK, and around the world.