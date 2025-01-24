'Our work here isn’t done’ says Dogs Trust Snetterton as it searches for more adopters in 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Having rehomed over 190 dogs in 2024, Dogs Trust Snetterton is encouraging people from across the East of England to visit its rehoming centre.

They are wanting to see how the charity can help potential adopters find a four-legged friend and to learn more about how Dogs Trust supports dog owners and the wider community.

Although only a few weeks into the year, the charity is already incredibly busy looking for homes for the dogs in its care, including five of its long-term residents who have been with the charity for a combined 2,300 days. These long-term dogs, including Josh the Border Collie and Dennis the Lurcher, are looking for experienced dog owners who can give them a second chance at happiness.

While details of all the rehoming centre dogs can be found online, the charity is encouraging potential adopters to visit the centre to see the dogs and meet the team caring for them with the aim of matching adopters with the right dog for them. Dogs Trust Snetterton is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from 12–4pm.

Jasmine at Dogs Trust Snetterton.

To find out more about Dogs Trust Snetterton, the dogs available for rehoming and how the charity can support you, visit www.dogtrust.org.uk/Snetterton.

Kelly Smith, Manager at Dogs Trust Snetterton said: ‘Last year we saw so many of our lovely dogs find their forever homes, but our work here isn’t done!

‘We’d love to welcome as many people as possible along to our rehoming centre to see the dogs who are looking for homes, talk to us about foster caring, ways you can support us, and learn about how we support dog owners and the community.

‘So please come along and visit! We’d love to show you around, answer your questions and of course, speak to you about our dogs.’

Moose at Dogs Trust Snetterton.

Long Term Dogs

- Josh is a three-year-old Collie who has spent over 800 days in kennels. A sweet boy who is looking for a calm forever home after a rough start, Josh is looking for an adult-only home, where he can continue to learn, work on his training, and be an active, happy Collie.

- Max is a four-year-old German Shepherd, who has spent over 450 days in kennels. He loves meeting everyone and has been living in a foster home where he has been doing well adapting to a home environment. Max has hip dysplasia, which means he is often overlooked, and he is looking for a home where can be loved and supported.

- Dennis is a two-year-old Lurcher, who has spent over 300 days in kennels. Dennis can be a little unsure at times and is looking for a home that will help build his confidence and keep him entertained with training.

Max at Dogs Trust Snetterton.

- Moose is a five-year-old Cane Corso cross, who has spent over 300 days with Dogs Trust. He is a big boy, with an even bigger heart, and is looking for a nice rural home where he can enjoy peace and quiet, away from the stress of unfamiliar people.

- Jasmine is a seven-year-old Jack Russel Terrier Crossbreed, who has spent over 300 days with Dogs Trust. She can be very affectionate when the mood strikes but this is all on her terms. Jasmine loves going for long walks and would like her new family to help her maintain an active lifestyle.But it isn’t just the long-term dogs who are looking for a home, Dogs Trust Snetterton is currently caring for 53 dogs, many of which are looking for a forever home. From Collies and Terriers to Poodles and Chihuahuas on the lookout for a forever home, there has never been a better time to visit Dogs Trust and meet your ‘pawfect’ match.