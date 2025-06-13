Opinion: Werrington Lodge Care Home residents have a day out in Skegness

By Tracie Gilbert
Contributor
Published 13th Jun 2025, 09:59 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2025, 10:38 BST
Fish and chips followed by ice cream at the seaside, what more can you ask for.placeholder image
Fish and chips followed by ice cream at the seaside, what more can you ask for.
We went off to Skegness for the day the weather was absolutely gorgeous.

The journey was smooth, not too many people about so parking was not a problem. No coats needed just sun cream and sunglasses.

We did it all, all the fun of the fair, walked along the prom, had fish and chips and then ice cream, kiss me quick hats you name it we did it.

I bet everyone slept well that night all that fresh air but wow what a day residents talking about it the next day, the residents enjoyed it and that’s what it’s all about ….. watch this space there will be many more trips out like this

