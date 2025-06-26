Operation MARK IT Has arrived in Peterborough
Street signs are to be displayed to warn off would be thieves for that area.
Operation MARK IT is rolled out under the recent Safer Streets initiative supported by the Cambs Police & crime Commissioner. Householders are asked to security mark their stealable property such as computers, lap tops, iPads, hand tools and garden equipment and toys- and any other stealable items. They simply put their house number and post code on the items and cover it with a protector. You can buy at low cost your own kits by going to the Neighbourhood Watch shop at nwpeterborough.co.uk
Recently 266 thefts of mobile phones have been stolen over 12 months across Peterborough and 742 across the County area. Peterborough suffered 750 thefts from cars and vans and 2102 from the Cambs County area.