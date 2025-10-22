Northampton Students’ Union celebrates shortlisted students at the UKCISA #WeAreInternational Awards
Hafiz is up for the Student Leader of the Year Award, highlighting his impact and contribution to Northampton Students’ Union.
The Vietnamese Student Society is up for the Global Community Award 2025.
The UK Council for International Student Affairs (UKCISA) have selected finalists from over 420 nominations from 120 institutions.
Throughout the year, Hafiz has taken an active and intentional role in leading initiatives that reflect his values and NSU’s vision to build strong communities, empowering students to make positive change, and supporting students through their academic journey.
His coordination of representative socials created more than just moments of celebration; they fostered genuine community, strengthened peer recognition and reinforced the essential side of student leadership.
CEO, Roger Weston, said, “Hafiz has been a consistent presence in student roundtables with senior University staff, representing NSU and our students with integrity, clarity, and a clear, consistent message.
His ability to contribute meaningfully in these settings, advocating with both confidence and respect, has helped strengthen relationships between NSU and the University of Northampton, ensuring student voice is embedded in key discussions and decision-making spaces.
His skill and dedication have resulted in Hafiz’s deserved shortlisting for the UKCISA Student Leader of the Year, and it is no surprise to any of us at NSU to see him nominated for such a prestigious honour.”
The awards ceremony takes place on Wednesday, November 19 at Bloomsbury Ballroom in London.