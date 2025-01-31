No drama for Derek as he picks up the phone to £250,000

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Cambridgeshire pensioner has described his Greatest Hits Radio prize of a quarter-of-a-million pounds as ‘an absolute gift at the age of 73’.

Derek Hornsby, of Eye, is the latest Every Day Is Payday cash winner, which has to date seen more than £17 million pounds given away to lucky listeners who have simply registered their phone numbers to be in with a chance of winning.

Answering the call to Greatest Hits Radio presenter Hattie Pearson, Derek at first seemed non-plussed and admits he was cynical as to whether the call was a hoax or scam.

He explains: “I had registered a few times, but never thought it was possible, for even a second, that I could be lucky enough to win. When I listened back to the call, I felt I should apologise for my scepticism… I just couldn’t register what I was hearing. I sounded very cynical and sarcastic – I was just completely shell-shocked.”

Derek Hornsby

Derek, an industrial radiation specialist is married to Christine and is dad to two grown up children and a grandfather of three.

A massive Ken Bruce fan, he started listening to Greatest Hits Radio when the veteran broadcaster started his new show with the Bauer-owned station after leaving his prime-time BBC Radio 2 slot earlier last year.

Derek continued: “I texted in a few times before Christmas and then registered online as it was really easy to enter. Though I knew the chances of winning were slim, at 73, it’s worth giving anything and everything a go – and I’m so glad I did!”

As for what’s in store for the family as their good fortune sinks in, Derek and Christine have already made tentative plans.

He said: “I might ultimately bring forward my retirement. I can do things for family and put a large part of it away for when I finish work, so that’s a lovely feeling. We have had a very tough few years as a family due to many personal circumstances. I feel like I am an honest and kind person, so I hope that makes me a little bit deserving of this good luck.”

With plans for his nest egg sorted, next on the list is a caravan for their daughter and granddaughter to go with a new motorhome for Derek and Christine to allow them to enjoy family time whenever possible.

Derek concluded: “I feel very, very lucky to have been given this gift at my age. At 73, you want to enjoy things, but all in moderation. We will make the most of this wonderful opportunity and it’s amazing to be able to share it with our family too.”

