Nexus Fostering is calling for more Foster Carers in Peterborough
Every day, children come into care through no fault of their own, often due to challenging family circumstances. Without enough local foster carers, children may have to move far from their friends, schools, and communities, adding to the emotional impact of entering care.
Leanne Austin from Nexus Fostering said: “There is a particular need for people across Peterborough to support parent & child arrangements, teenagers and sibling groups.Foster carers play a vital role in providing safety, stability, and hope for children who are going through some of the toughest times of their lives. Right now, there are children in Peterborough waiting for a foster home – and we need more people to step forward and help.”
Fostering can be life-changing for both the child and the carer, and carers receive full training, ongoing support, and financial allowances. People from all walks of life can apply – whether you are single, married, renting or owning a home, you can still apply to become a foster carer.
For more information on fostering in Peterborough and how to get involved, visit nexusfostering.co.uk Fostering or call 0800 389 0143 for an informal chat about becoming a foster carer.