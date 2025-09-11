New Sue Ryder grief kind space opens in Holbeach

Holbeach's new Sue Ryder Grief Kind Space offers free peer to peer support for anyone coping with grief.

Lincolnshire residents can now access free, informal peer-to-peer bereavement support at Sue Ryder’s newly opened Grief Kind Space in Holbeach, which launched on Monday 1 September.

This latest addition builds on the success of existing Grief Kind Spaces in Bourne, Spalding, and Stamford, and offers a welcoming environment for anyone coping with grief. The Holbeach group meets every Monday from 10am to 12 noon at Holbeach Hub, Boston Road, South Holbeach PE12 7LR.

Sue Ryder Grief Kind Spaces are informal community-based drop-in sessions where people who have experienced loss can come together to share, listen, and feel supported.

Tina Parkinson, Area Coordinator for Grief Kind Spaces in the East of England is thrilled to be opening more Grief Kind Spaces in Lincolnshire. She said: “Almost every home in the UK has or will experience the loss of someone, but Sue Ryder’s research* has found that 88% of people who had been bereaved said they felt alone in their grief.

“We have seen such an incredible impact from our Grief Kind Spaces in Spalding, Bourne and Stamford, and while these sessions continue to grow, we are delighted to expand into a new area so that we can offer this service to even more people.

“Thank you to the team at Holbeach Hub for hosting our new session - with their support and that of our fantastic volunteers – we hope that more people will seek the chance to open up about their grief, helping them to feel heard and less alone.”

“We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome the Sue Ryder Grief Kind Space to the Holbeach Hub,” said Samuel Collins, Wellbeing Hub Coordinator. “This initiative offers much-needed support for those navigating grief in Holbeach and the surrounding areas.”

The Sue Ryder Grief Kind Space in Spalding takes place every Tuesday between 10.00am and midday at Tonic Health, 6 Broadgate House, Westlode Street, Spalding, PE11 2AF.

The Sue Ryder Grief Kind Space in Bourne is open every Thursday from 10.00am until midday at The Sugar Mill, Milestone Road, Bourne, Lincolnshire, PE10 0ET.

The Sue Ryder Grief Kind Space in Stamford take place every Monday from 10.00am until midday at Mindspace, 39 Broad St, Stamford, Lincolnshire, PE9 1PX.

Tina added: “You don’t need to register or book. You don’t need to have received any support or care from Sue Ryder previously either. Just pop in to receive a warm welcome from our team of trained volunteers, who are there to listen if you have experienced any kind of loss at any time.”

For details of further Sue Ryder Grief Kind Spaces opening in 2025 visit www.sueryder.org/Spaces

For more information email [email protected]

* Survey on grief conducted by Censuswide and commissioned by Sue Ryder, October 2024.