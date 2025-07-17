New Queen Street and Stanground Surgeries respond to feedback from patient surveys

We’d like to thank more than 260 patients who took the time to complete our recent survey. We have also looked at the latest national GP Survey which had similar questions and which had 96 responses.

Our survey showed an improvement on all measures compared to two years ago, while the national one showed a 15% increase in those who had a good overall experience of our practices. We are working hard to build on this positive momentum.

We are looking at how different ways of working are having a positive effect in other Lakeside practices with a view to introducing these once we have assessed them to see that they will work for our patients and staff.

We are also changing rotas, appointment slots and meetings to increase capacity at the start of the week when we experience most demand.

Other improvements we have made include:

Adding to our GP Partner numbers and building a diverse, multi skilled clinical team including clinical pharmacists, First Contact Physios, Emergency Care Practitioners, and Advanced Nurse Practitioners. This team structure has increased overall clinical capacity and has allowed our GPs to focus more on managing the most complex patients with multiple or long-term health conditions.

This clinical capacity ensured that we have had increased capacity at Stanground Surgery where we have had, and will continue to run daily GP and nurse clinics.

Our patient survey results this year showed:

65% of respondents were offered an appointment (up 19% from last year)

39% said that their overall experience of our service was good or very good (up 27%)

More people (33%) said they found it easy to contact us (up 24%)

29% of calls were answered in ten minutes or less (up 16%)

Patients were more satisfied than in previous years in seven key areas, with all scores rising dramatically since last year. There was a 44-point leap in people being satisfied with the service they receive and 39-point increase with the advice given. There was a 34-point greater satisfaction rating with staff.

The National GP survey showed:

A 15% increase in those who had a good experience

86% of patients had confidence in the healthcare professional they saw (up 4%)

69% said that our reception and admin team were fairly/very helpful (up 3%)

The survey and patient comments also highlighted areas of concern around access and continuity of care. We hope our changes will continue to improve things.

Lead GP, Dr Katie Scott said: ‘Both the Lakeside and National GP Surveys give us valuable feedback and statistics so thank you to everyone who took part. We are pleased that patient satisfaction has increased significantly in key areas, and we will continue to monitor demand and workflow, making changes where we can in line with other Lakeside practices whose new ways of working have led to increased clinical capacity.

‘We have introduced accountless access to Anima, our online platform, which makes it easier for registered patients to get in touch, and we look forward to further developments with the NHS App and what it should mean for patient access. We have read the valuable comments that patients have taken the time to submit and continue to work closely with our Patient Participation Group to take action as and where we can.’