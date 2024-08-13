New local nursery support Peterborough Food bank

Ashbourne Day Nurseries in Orton Southgate proudly opened its doors to new families in April this year.

During the event, the nursery raised funds and used these proceeds to give back to the local community. With a focus on supporting those in need, the nursery chose to donate to the Peterborough Food Bank. The funds raised were used to purchase non-perishable food items, which were then delivered to the food bank.Kerry Crowther, Nursery Manager, said, "We had such a wonderful Gala Day, meeting many new families. It was heart-warming to be able to support local families through our donation to the food bank. Once we purchased the items, the children eagerly helped us pack everything for delivery."Ashbourne Day Nurseries is open 51 weeks of the year and is based in the Brightfield Business Hub in Orton Southgate. The nursery offers a variety of sessions and accepts all government funding. To book a nursery tour, please call 0800 699 0044 or visit www.ashbournedaynurseries.com.