Navigating Dementia event in Downing Place Church

On Tuesday, 20th May 2025, Downing Place United Reformed Church in Cambridge hosted "Navigating Dementia," a community-focused event aimed at supporting individuals and families affected by dementia.

Organised in collaboration with Cherry Hinton Care Home and Cambridge Manor Care Home—both part of the TLC Care group—the event provided attendees with valuable resources, expert insights, and opportunities to connect with local organisations.

The event featured information stalls, talks from professionals, and interactive sessions designed to offer guidance and emotional support. Attendees had the chance to engage with representatives from various local organisations, including the Alzheimer's Society, businesses, health professionals and local councils, gaining insights into the support available within the community.

Aga Clark, Business Development Manager at TLC Care, emphasised the importance of such initiatives, stating: “Navigating Dementia is about creating a compassionate, informed community where no one feels alone on their journey. At TLC Care, we believe in working hand-in-hand with local partners to raise awareness and offer real support to those living with dementia and their families”

The event was free and open to all, reflecting a shared mission to offer a welcoming, inclusive environment where individuals can find hope, help, and meaningful connection. The strong community response underscores the ongoing need for such resources and support, highlighting the importance of continued collaboration and community engagement in addressing the challenges of dementia.

For more information about future events and support services, interested individuals can contact Downing Place United Reformed Church or visit the TLC Care website.