Munch by Margo CIC wins Animal Charity Non Profit of the year in prestigious awards ceremony

Less than a year old, Munch by Margo CIC a pet food bank based in Peterborough has won its first award in recognition of its impact on the community and local pet parents on the breadline.

The Animal Star Awards for the Northern region had over 800 nominations covering different categories, safe to say this was a huge achievement for a small independent non-profit organisation.

I stared Munch by Margo CIC to help pet parents on the breadline to feed their pets during times of uncertainty. The thought of a pet going hungry as most of us struggle with the rising cost of living was enough for me to do something about it. After some research I quickly realised that there was a gap in the support provided to the vulnerable and needy in our community, we were forgetting their pets.

Human pet bond is such a powerful relationship and to most of the families we support their pets are their only family or source of companionship. As for others, their pets have such a positive impact on their mental health and general wellbeing we simply cannot deny that they are a fundamental part of the family. Therefore should not be an afterthought or forgotten about when it comes to evaluating what someone's "essential needs" are.

Taking home the trophy

Sadly, some of our service users often tell us that they would feed their pets and go hungry themselves and as a society we should do better in acknowledging this issue.

We can start by supporting small local organisations like Munch by Margo, who with the support of the community are working on bringing that gap. No pet should go hungry and no pet parent should feel like they can't get help.