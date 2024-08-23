Mother and daughter take to the skies in memory of Pinky

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A mother and daughter from Menston will be going to great heights next weekend with a once-in-a-lifetime charity skydive above Peterborough to remember beloved mother and grandmother ‘Pinky’.

Nicola Wright (53) and daughter Emily (19) decided they wanted to give something back, after staff at Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice cared for Pinky in her final days, in 2017.

Emily, a Business Support Assistant, explained: “On 31st August, my Mum and I will be chucking ourselves out of a plane to raise much needed funds for a truly worthwhile charity: Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice.

“They nursed my Grandma Caroline, aka Pinky, and supported us as a family through incredibly tough weeks seven years ago, and as a result, our family made a promise to support them as much as we could. We’ve also completed the Leeds Half Marathon for Sue Ryder, to raise money and keep the memory of my grandma going. So, our family is now ‘Team Pinky’!”

Pinky with her family, 'Team Pinky'

Setting off from Peterborough Flying School, mother and daughter will be taking on tandem skydives from 15,000 feet, to raise money for the Headingley-based hospice that provides expert palliative care and support for people who are living with a life-limiting condition.

Nicola added: “Emily and I will be strapped to instructors but it’s still terrifying! It’s not something I have ever wanted to do, and I didn’t think I would ever be doing it. That will teach me not to say too much after a wine or two!”

The brave duo has timed the jump for the day before what would have been Pinky’s 76th birthday and plan to have all their family by their side to commemorate Pinky on the day.

Having already smashed their original fundraising target of £1200, Nicola and Emily are hoping to raise as much money as possible for their local Sue Ryder hospice.

Emily and mum Nicola will be taking on a charity skydive in memory of beloved mum and Grandma Pinky

Emily concluded: “Grandma was the heart of our family, and we miss her every day. We’re doing all of this for her. She would have been so proud of our support – and I’m really proud of mum for taking on this challenge too.”

Michael Tarbatt, Community Fundraiser at Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice, said: “We’d like to say a huge thank you to Nicola and Emily for taking on such an awesome aerial challenge to raise vital funds. They’re braver than I am!

“From all of us at Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice, we want to say thank you, the money raised means we can keep supporting people at the most difficult times of their life.”

You can support Nicola and Emily by visiting their JustGiving page here: Emily Wright is fundraising for Sue Ryder (justgiving.com).

For more information about Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice, visit: sueryder.org/wheatfields

To find out more about fundraising for Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice, including joining or setting up a fundraising group contact [email protected]