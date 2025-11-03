Moments of magic for Manea’s young readers

Community Matters

This autumn, Arkwood Living brought the wonders of storytelling to Manea Primary School in Cambridgeshire, close to the housebuilder’s stunning development, The Osiers. The housebuilder also donated £200.00 towards the school to go towards the purchase of new books for the pupils.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Professional storyteller Marion Leeper, who is Cambridge’s first official Bard and a regular performer at schools, festivals and museums, visited the school to share folk and fairy tales with pupils across Foundation, Key Stage 1 and Key Stage 2.

Across the day, Marion shared a range of traditional tales linked by the theme of home, from a lively African story about a frog sneaking into a lion’s house to riddles from the UK and beyond. Reception pupils enjoyed interactive, sensory stories filled with props and participation, while older children were treated to Fenland legends, tongue-twisters, and wisdom tales. Each session combined humour, imagination, and moral insight, bringing together stories from around the world in a celebration of community and creativity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Headteacher of Manea Primary School Nicky Froggatt said, “The children were absolutely enthralled by Marion’s stories. It was a wonderful opportunity to see their imaginations come alive, and we’re grateful to Arkwood Living for making it possible.”

Andrew Dewberry, Managing Director at Arkwood Living, said, “It’s fantastic to see pupils engage so enthusiastically with storytelling. At Arkwood Living, we believe that strong communities are built on education and creativity, and we’re proud to contribute to that through events like these.

“We often establish our developments close to high-quality local schools like this one because we aim to create communities that are vibrant and connected. Just as reading offers a personal journey, we believe a home is a place where individuals and families can craft their own stories.”