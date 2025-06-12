MHA celebrates a successful year of fundraising for Little Miracles

MHA’s Peterborough office is proud to celebrate an incredible year of fundraising for Little Miracles, a charity that provides vital support to families with children who have additional needs, disabilities and life-limiting conditions. Thanks to the dedication and generosity of our team, supporters and wider community, we have raised an outstanding £2,079.95 during the 2024–25 period.

A huge thank you to everyone who contributed, whether by donating, baking, running a mile a day, buying raffle tickets, playing Bingo or supporting in any other way. Every effort has played a crucial part in making this achievement possible, and we could not have done it without you.

Members of the Peterborough office team also took part in volunteering activities throughout the year, offering hands-on help at local events and within the charity’s centres. These opportunities have strengthened our connection to the families Little Miracles supports and have been an incredibly rewarding part of our partnership.

Joe Spencer, People Operations Partner at MHA, shared his thoughts on the fundraising success:

"It has been truly inspiring to see the commitment and generosity of our team and supporters in raising funds for Little Miracles. The work they do to support families facing immense challenges is invaluable, and we are honoured to play a part in helping them continue their mission. A heartfelt thank you to everyone who has contributed to this fantastic cause."

Little Miracles has expressed their appreciation for the partnership and support:

"MHA have been fantastic in their fundraising efforts by raising over £2,000 for us as their Charity of Choice. Their efforts contribute to supporting families who have children with additional needs, disabilities and life-limiting conditions with any type of support they need from us. We rely almost entirely on voluntary donations and support from local companies such as MHA means we are able to continue helping over 50,000 people across all 19 of our branches and we couldn't do it without them. We have built a wonderful relationship with MHA and are very grateful for all of their support—particularly with engaging their clients in their fundraising events! Thank you for everything and for being so supportive to our families—it really has made a difference."

MHA remains committed to supporting Little Miracles and other community initiatives, ensuring that families in need receive the help and resources they deserve.

For more information about Little Miracles or to get involved, visit Little Miracles - HOME

About MHA

MHA, the UK member firm of Baker Tilly International, is a leading provider of professional financial services, dedicated to making a difference in the communities we serve. With a strong focus on supporting local causes and charities, MHA fosters a culture of giving back and working together to create a more inclusive society.

About Little Miracles

Little Miracles is a charity that supports families with children who have additional needs, disabilities and life-limiting conditions. Offering a range of services, including advice, activities and emotional support, Little Miracles provides a lifeline to families who need it most.