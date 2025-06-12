MHA announces Anna’s Hope as chosen charity for 2025

MHA’s Peterborough office is proud to announce that our Charity of the Year for 2025 will be Anna’s Hope, a remarkable organisation dedicated to supporting children with brain tumours and their families.

Anna’s Hope was inspired by the life of Anna Hughes, a brave and caring little girl who lost her life to a brain tumour at the age of three. The charity was established to provide practical and emotional support to children and young people affected by brain tumours, helping them reach their full potential through specialist rehabilitation services and ongoing care.

As we enter a new year of fundraising, MHA is excited to support Anna’s Hope with a full calendar of fundraising events and activities. From charity runs to bake sales and community raffles, we’re committed to raising awareness and vital funds to help this important cause continue its life-changing work.

This year, the Peterborough office has set a fundraising target of £2,000. To help reach this goal, the team has planned an exciting programme of fundraising activities throughout the year, many incorporating Anna’s signature fairy wings in tribute to her spirit. Events will include a Bingo Lunch, Zumba classes (with wings!), bake-offs, sponsored walks and bike rides, quizzes and more. The campaign will kick off with the ever-popular Bingo Lunch on Tuesday 20th May.

"We are thrilled to be supporting Anna’s Hope throughout 2025," said Joe Spencer, People Operations Partner for the Peterborough office at MHA. "Their dedication to improving the lives of children aligns with our values of community support and compassion. We look forward to rallying our team and partners to make a meaningful difference over the coming year."

MHA encourages all staff, clients and community members to get involved in the year ahead. Every effort, big or small, will help provide critical care to children and families when they need it most.

For more information about Anna’s Hope and the work they do, visit: https://www.annashope.co.uk

About MHA

MHA – the UK member firm of Baker Tilly International – are a team of leading chartered accountants, tax and business advisers, providing award-winning services to clients across a wide range of sectors. With a strong commitment to community engagement and corporate social responsibility, MHA actively supports charitable initiatives across the UK. Through team fundraising efforts, partnerships, and local outreach, MHA is dedicated to making a positive impact beyond business helping build stronger, more inclusive communities.