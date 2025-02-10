Men United in Song, supporting Prostate Cancer UK

Looking for something new and exciting in 2025? We want men like you (or someone you know!) to be part of our fantastic pop-up singing project supporting charity partner Prostate Cancer UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following its phenomenal success over the last few years, Men United in Song is back for 2025: launching in March, the nine-week project will sign up around 40 local men - most of whom have never sung before - to perform live on stage in a fantastic charity concert at Peterborough Cathedral on Saturday May 10.

No previous singing experience is required to join, just a willingness to get stuck in and give it your best shot! Will Prideaux, director of the project says “We’re not looking for a Gary Barlow or an Alfie Boe, just bags of enthusiasm. Come along to an introduction session, find out more and get involved!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ollie from Peterborough took part in the project last year and says “I’m forever grateful for the laughs, the camaraderie and support from my Men United in Song comrades, who started as strangers and became great friends. If you want something challenging in your life that welcomes you, as you, this is it! It’s a great way to get back into - or start - singing, and a fantastic experience all round!”

Men United in Song

Richard, from Spalding says “I saw Men United in Song advertised and thought it would be a great way to learn something new and totally out of my comfort zone, while at the same time getting to meet loads of different people. It was one of the most rewarding things I have ever done and a fantastic way to raise money for Prostate Cancer UK too!”

The project kicks off with sign-up sessions on Thursday February 27 (6.30pm-10pm) and Friday February 28 (6.30pm-10pm). This is not an audition and there’s no big red buzzer, just an opportunity to find out more and get involved – get in touch today to book your time slot!

For further information contact Jo on 01733 425194 or email [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Introduction sessions will be at Hampton Gardens School PE7 8HR on Thursday February 27 and Friday February 28 (6.30pm-10pm). Please call or email first to register.

Men United in Song

Rehearsals will be on Thursday evenings, 7.45opm-9.45pm, at Hampton Gardens School PE7 8HR, starting Thursday March 6.

The Men United in Song concert will be at Peterborough Cathedral on Saturday May 10.