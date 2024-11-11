Meet the army veteran whose experiences helped him progress in the prison service

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On this Armistice Day, a former soldier and now prison officer is encouraging others to follow in their footsteps.

Mark, 57, has worked at HMP Whitemoor near March in Cambridgeshire, for 27 years. Before this, he served for ten years in the British Army with the Royal Military Police, seeing active service in Northern Ireland, Germany and Belize.

Alongside other hard working prison staff, he is playing a crucial role in supporting the prison system through challenging times, with prisons until recently close to full. Staff will play a key role in rebuilding the prison system so that it is more effective at cutting reoffending rates among those leaving prison.

Mark is the Chairperson of the March branch of the Royal British Legion and helps to arrange the local Remembrance Sunday events, and the March Armed Forces Fair, which was attended by around 20,000 people this year. Last year, the March Poppy Appeal raised £36,600, including £700 raised by staff at HMP Whitemoor.

The cenotaph in March, following the Remembrance Sunday event.

In his role as a Custodial Manager, he is in charge of the prison’s control room, overseeing the operational control and CCTV systems and managing a team of 44 staff. Mark says: “I joined the army at 16, following in my father and grandfathers’ footsteps. They were dangerous times, especially in Northern Ireland, but the experience was fantastic.

“I thought about joining the police but applied for the prison service as I felt it could be safer, and I haven’t looked back.

“The best thing about the job is the people you work with – that's your motivation to keep coming back to work, to see that great group of people.

“It’s a great option for people leaving the military. There’s still a lot of structure and lots of opportunities for progression.”

Mark, left, with his HMP Whitemoor colleagues, Dave and Matt, who are also ex-military, at the cenotaph in March on Remembrance Sunday.

HMP Whitemoor has significant links to members of the military making the ultimate sacrifice. On 24 November 1941, a Vickers Wellington bomber (Z8863) of No 115 Squadron from RAF Marham crashed with the loss of the entire crew. The crash site sits within a nature reserve that forms part of the HMP Whitemoor estate.

The crew was comprised entirely of non-commissioned officers, the oldest of which was only 29 years of age. A memorial to the lost crew was erected at the site four years ago.

Mark added: “Remembrance is a big, important event in the calendar. It is important to those of us working in the prison, and to the wider community, as there are a lot of ex and serving military people, both here at HMP Whitemoor and living locally. I’m proud to be involved in it.

“I always say that, across both of my careers, I’ve only really ever worked for two people – Her Majesty the Queen, and now, His Majesty the King.

“We still see ex-military people coming to work at the prison, and it would be great to see even more!”

Veterans who opt into the Government’s Great Place to Work for Veterans scheme and meet the minimum criteria will secure an interview for most externally advertised vacancies across the Civil Service. Around 550 Veterans secured jobs in the Ministry of Justice between January 2023 and March 2024 through the scheme.

Prison staff at HMP Whitemoor and across the country are doing an extraordinary job in challenging conditions. They will play a crucial role in supporting the prison system to make prisons safer and protect the public. You do not need qualifications to become a prison officer or to join in a support staff role. Prisons in the East of England are looking for caring people with good communication and influencing skills and effective decision-making.

Those who would like to take the first step towards a rewarding new career can apply or find out more by visiting Prison and Probation Jobs.