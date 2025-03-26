Manor care home welcomes adorable ducklings

Ducklings

Residents and team at Cambridge Manor Care Home have been delighted by the arrival of some very special guests – a group of fluffy ducklings!

The care home has embarked on a heartwarming initiative to raise and care for these tiny creatures, bringing joy, excitement, and therapeutic benefits to all involved.

The project began as part of an ongoing effort to provide engaging and meaningful activities for residents. The arrival of the ducklings has created a buzz of excitement, with residents eagerly taking turns to feed, watch, and even gently handle the young birds. Watching the ducklings grow and develop has been a source of great joy and has sparked wonderful conversations and memories among the residents.

“Our residents absolutely love having the ducklings here,” said a member of the care team. “It’s amazing to see the smiles on their faces as they interact with them. The experience is not only enjoyable but also incredibly therapeutic.”

Animal-assisted activities like this have been shown to have positive effects on mental well-being, particularly for older adults. The presence of the ducklings has provided a calming and uplifting experience for many residents, helping to reduce stress and promote social interaction.

As the ducklings grow, they will be carefully rehomed in a suitable environment where they can thrive. Until then, the residents are making the most of their time with these adorable little visitors, ensuring they receive the best possible care and plenty of affection.

Cambridge Manor Care Home continues to seek creative and engaging ways to enrich the lives of its residents, and the duckling-raising initiative is just one of the many special activities that make the care home a warm and vibrant place to live.