Making Waves: 22 Miles for Men’s Mental Health

I’ll be swimming 22 miles at the Peterborough Lido to raise awareness and funds for a men's mental health charity called ‘James Place’ This cause is incredibly personal to me; I lost a family member to suicide and have seen my son struggle with his mental health.

As an operations manager in mental health crisis intervention, I understand the urgent need for support tailored to men. By participating in this swim, I hope to create a community where men can feel empowered to seek help and find hope.

I am honoured to participate in a charity swim for James Place at the Peterborough Lido, an essential charity dedicated to supporting men facing mental health challenges and preventing suicide.

This event is particularly meaningful to me as I swim in remembrance of my cousin James, as well as the many men who tragically lose their lives to suicide each year.

Swimming to Save Lives!

I will be swimming the equivalent of the Channel in an outdoor swimming pool, completing a total of 22 miles over several weeks before work.

This swim is also in memory of my Uncle Tim Jackson who was a great charity raiser, whose passion for helping others and support for meaningful causes would have made James Place a charity especially close to his heart.

Through this swim, I aim to raise awareness about mental health issues and promote the vital work that James Place does in providing support and crisis intervention for those in need.

As someone actively involved in mental health crisis work, I understand the importance of creating safe spaces for men to talk about their struggles and seek help.

As a parent of a son, I am acutely aware of the difficulties young and older men often encounter when it comes to reaching out for support for their Mental Health and the importance of early intervention. This is also for you.

I recognise that suicide affects everyone, regardless of gender, but I also understand the critical importance of encouraging men to seek help and support.

Your support means the world to me and to the mission of James Place.

Thank you for supporting this charity that holds a deeply personal significance for me.

Please follow me on this journey.