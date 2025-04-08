Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dementia UK is running its 16th annual ‘Time for a Cuppa’ event to raise vital funds for families affected by dementia

By the time you’ve boiled your kettle, another person will have developed dementia. It’s a huge and growing health crisis – one in two of us will be affected by the condition in our lifetime.

This May, Dementia UK, the specialist dementia nursing charity, is inviting the nation to make Time for a Cuppa, so the charity can reach more families than ever with their vital support.

Dementia can be devastating for the whole family. Too often, people are left to cope alone, taking on caring responsibilities that push them to their physical, emotional and financial limits. For families impacted by dementia, Admiral Nurses are a lifeline.

Dementia UK invites the nation to make Time for a Cuppa to help families facing dementia.

Dementia UK’s specialist Admiral Nurses provide life-changing advice and support to anyone affected by dementia, whenever it’s needed. But with rising numbers of families impacted by the condition, thousands aren’t getting the support they need.

That’s why this May, the charity is inviting the nation to make Time for a Cuppa to raise crucial funds to help them recruit more dementia specialist nurses.

Between 1st – 8th May, Dementia UK is encouraging people across the country to get together at home, at work, or in the local community to host a Time for a Cuppa event to help support families affected by dementia.

Families, friends and colleagues can come together over a cup of tea and a piece of cake in return for a donation to the charity. Every cuppa poured and penny raised will help the charity to grow the number of Admiral Nurses so more families can access their specialist support.

Over the past 16 years, Time for a Cuppa has raised over £1,600,000 which has helped to fund numerous Admiral Nurse services around the UK to support families living with dementia.

Dr Hilda Hayo, Chief Admiral Nurse and CEO of Dementia UK said: “Nearly one million people are living with dementia in the UK today, yet thousands of people aren’t getting the support they deserve.

“At Dementia UK, we believe every family affected by dementia should have the support of a dementia specialist Admiral Nurse – but right now, we can’t reach everyone who needs us.”

“By making Time for a Cuppa, you can change that. Whether you put on an event at work or invite your friends for a tea and piece of cake at home, you can help us recruit more Admiral Nurses who are a lifeline to families.”

This year, Time for a Cuppa is proudly sponsored by Nationwide Building Society. The sponsorship forms part of Nationwide’s new social impact programme, Fairer Futures, which seeks to address three of the UK’s biggest social issues through charity partnerships – dementia (Dementia UK), youth homelessness (Centrepoint) and family poverty (Action for Children).

By making Time for a Cuppa, you can ensure no family faces dementia alone. Sign up for your free Time for a Cuppa fundraising pack at dementiauk.org/timeforacuppa.

If you need advice or support on living with dementia, contact Dementia UK’s Admiral Nurse Dementia Helpline on 0800 888 6678 or email [email protected].You can also book a free video or phone appointment to get expert dementia support from an Admiral Nurse. Find out more at dementiauk.org/appointment .