Magnificent 17th century golden gates ready for return to Burghley House near Peterborough after repair works

The gates were crafted in the 17th century by renowned craftsman Jean Tijou.

Burghley House’s iconic golden gates-dating back to the 17th century- are set to make their return.

Burghley has confirmed that the magnificent golden ‘Tijou’ Gates are set to return in the coming weeks after being removed in September for essential re-gilding works.

The Tijou Gates, situated on the west front of the House, have famously stood the test of time for over three centuries.

The gates at Burghley House.

Jean Tijou, a French master blacksmith and renowned metalworker of the late 17th century, was widely acclaimed for his mastery of decorative ironwork. His craftsmanship was associated with several key English Baroque buildings, including the gates and railings of Hampton Court Palace, St Paul’s Cathedral, Kensington Palace, Chatsworth House, and Burghley House.

While the exact date when Tijou began working on the gates remains uncertain, a drawing of the famous gates appeared in his book, New Book of Designs, published in 1693. Records indicate that Tijou was paid £150 by the 6th Earl’s trustees in 1704.

The last major restoration of the Tijou Gates took place in 1997, involving their dismantling, repair and re-gilding. Although the repairs at the time were sufficient, they were not entirely satisfactory. Within two decades, the gilding began to show signs of degradation, with extensive corrosion beneath the surface leading to rust.

In order to preserve and restore the historic fabric of Burghley’s famous golden gates, they have been sent for further restoration works.

These are not the first repair works carried out, among the most serious incidents, the gates suffered significant damage from a bomb that fell in the Park in 1940. Extensive repairs were carried out locally at Mirlees Blackstone’s workshop.

More can be learned about the restoration of the gates on the Burghley House website.