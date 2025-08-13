Lovely bubbly: Care home celebrates National Prosecco Day

Residents enjoying the west end themed entertainment

National Prosecco Day takes place on August 13th and is being celebrated by prosecco lovers across the country. It was certainly a day of fun-filled fizz for the residents at Braeburn Lodge Care Home in Deeping St. James.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whether you enjoy a crisp glass of bubbles, a refreshing rosé prosecco, or a fruity sparkling blend, National Prosecco Day is the perfect excuse to indulge in the sparkling charm of this beloved beverage. Once considered a luxury, prosecco has become a staple on menus and in celebrations across the UK.

To mark the occasion, residents and their loved ones were treated to a dazzling West End musical performance by Nicky and Neil from Clearer Productions, bringing the magic of the stage right into the home. The prosecco was flowing as residents and visitors explored the history of prosecco and how its popularity has grown in recent years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jane Lee, General Manager at Braeburn Lodge said: “We’ve all had such a bubbly time celebrating national prosecco day— and it was simply brilliant having Nicky and Neil perform for us The West End and prosecco made for an afternoon of fun filled entertainment.”

Sheila, a resident at Braeburn Lodge, commented: - “I love a glass of prosecco—there really isn’t anything better to lift your spirits. Who doesn’t love a bit of sparkle?”