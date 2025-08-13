Lovely bubbly: Care home celebrates National Prosecco Day

By Mark Shelton
Contributor
Published 13th Aug 2025, 17:24 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2025, 17:04 BST
Residents enjoying the west end themed entertainmentplaceholder image
Residents enjoying the west end themed entertainment
National Prosecco Day takes place on August 13th and is being celebrated by prosecco lovers across the country. It was certainly a day of fun-filled fizz for the residents at Braeburn Lodge Care Home in Deeping St. James.

Whether you enjoy a crisp glass of bubbles, a refreshing rosé prosecco, or a fruity sparkling blend, National Prosecco Day is the perfect excuse to indulge in the sparkling charm of this beloved beverage. Once considered a luxury, prosecco has become a staple on menus and in celebrations across the UK.

Most Popular

To mark the occasion, residents and their loved ones were treated to a dazzling West End musical performance by Nicky and Neil from Clearer Productions, bringing the magic of the stage right into the home. The prosecco was flowing as residents and visitors explored the history of prosecco and how its popularity has grown in recent years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jane Lee, General Manager at Braeburn Lodge said: “We’ve all had such a bubbly time celebrating national prosecco day— and it was simply brilliant having Nicky and Neil perform for us The West End and prosecco made for an afternoon of fun filled entertainment.”

Sheila, a resident at Braeburn Lodge, commented: - “I love a glass of prosecco—there really isn’t anything better to lift your spirits. Who doesn’t love a bit of sparkle?”

Related topics:West End
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice