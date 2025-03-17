Look out for a special sign of spring

Elm outside the post office in Abbots Ripton

One of first signs of spring will arrive in the next few weeks. Elm blossom. Look out for it, it won’t be around for long but it’s a spectacle worth seeing. Soon elm trees the length and breadth of the country – including many in Cambridgeshire and Huntingdonshire - will be covered in the blowsy pale green red tinted blossom that makes it easy to spot this much-loved tree.

Many of the counties' fine elms can be found in Great British Elms, a new book by lifelong elm champions David Shreeve and Mark Seddon. They have put their passion and enthusiasm for the elm into their widely acclaimed book published by Kew Publishing, with magnificent photographs by Sam Ford.

Sizeable populations thrive as hedgerow and field trees in Cambridgeshire and Huntingdonshire including those at Abbots Ripton, Bartlow, Boxworth, Cambridge and Steeple Gidding, photographs of which appear in Great British Elms.

If you want cheering up, I strongly recommend Great British Elms, wrote Jamie Blackett in Country Life, while Peter Waine of the Tree Council and CPRE, said,” You’ve done a venerable friend - not me but the elms - a huge favour."

Gavin Smith and Lord de Ramsey inspect an Ulmus minor they planted some years ago

Since the horror of Dutch elm disease in the 1970s, which stalked the country killing millions of trees and devasting the landscape, the popular and widely accepted myth was that the elm was gone for ever. This view is robustly disputed by Dr Joan Webber OBE, one of the UK’s leading elm experts, who says in the book, “The elm hasn’t had it – there may be more alive now than ever before.” She is among a growing number of experts and enthusiasts, including His Majesty the King, who have refused to give up on the elm, many of whom are featured in Great British Elms. They refused to accept the end of the elm and have continued to believe it still had a future: that some would resist the disease and the chainsaw and by keeping the flame of hope burning, new species would continue to grow and play a role in Britain’s biodiversity.

David Shreeve’s love of elms goes back to 1979 when he became involved in planting disease resistant trees brought from the USA. He was told “Why bother? The elm has had it,” but he persisted and elm projects continue to be an important part of the work of The Conservation Foundation, which he set up with the late David Bellamy in 1982.

“Spring is the perfect time to spot an elm,” explains David Shreeve. “We’re hoping once warmer weather and longer days come in March and April that people will look out for this year’s crop and send a picture to The Conservation Foundation with details of the tree’s location. It will be added to a dataset previously compiled by RBG Kew, with the support of Defra, to map existing elms in Britain.”

Please send your elm blossom pictures to [email protected] including the date seen and location/postcode if possible.

Elm blossom

GREAT BRITISH ELMS The Remarkable Story of An Iconic Tree and its Return from the Brink by Mark Seddon and David Shreeve, photographer Sam Ford. Published by Kew Publishing. Hardback, £30.Two hundred and fifty colour photographs.