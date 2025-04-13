Longueville court makes resident’s wish come true

David handling the birds.

Resident wish to handle birds of pray is granted with a trip to The Raptor Foundation

Resident, David Crowson, at Longueville court care home had always wanted to Fly and handle birds of prey, so staff at the home made his wish a reality proving the old adage, it’s never too late, and booked David a meet the birds experience at the Raptor foundation in Huntingdon.

David has lived at Longueville court for a year and is beloved by staff and residents alike. The activities team were delighted to be a part of making his wish come true, as they knew how much it meant to him, and they wanted to be there to see the smile on David’s face when he got to handle and fly some of his most favorite birds.

Staff first found out about David’s wish when he hung it on the homes wishing tree and, ever since then, they have been dedicated to helping him achieve it. David was also accompanied by the activities team, who were there to witness this momentous occasion.

David enjoying leaning and handling the birds.

In response to this wonderful surprise, David,said: “It really was an amazing day, I love birds and being able to handle them was great, the staff at The Raptor Foundation were brilliant and nothing was too much trouble”. “It was such an amazing day, and I want to say a big thank you to the activities staff, who work hard in helping myself and other residents live out there wishes.”

Krzysztof Krzysztofiak, General Manager at the home, said: “We believe that every moment is worth cherishing. We want everyone we care for to know how important they are to us here at Longueville court. It is testament to the hard work and dedication of the team here in making our residents’ dreams come true. It was wonderful to see how happy David was – and the staff loved being a part of this as well.”