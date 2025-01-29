Longthorpe Christmas lights extravaganza raises £5,000 for charity

David welcomed locals to his stunning Christmas lights in Longthorpe

Longthorpe local, David Wooldridge, has raised more than £5,000 with a stunning Christmas lights display in support of Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice in Peterborough.

The dazzling show, created by 62-year-old David for the sixth year running, featured thousands of stunning LED lights, hundreds of inflatables and 40 beautifully decorated Christmas trees.

Landscape Gardener David transformed the front and rear gardens of his house on Longthorpe Green into a breathtaking festive extravaganza as a way of supporting his local hospice, after his father was cared for by Sue Ryder.

Visitors from across the county had the opportunity to walk through a magical tunnel, flanked by inflatable toy soldiers, before exploring a stunning winter wonderland, complete with twinkling white LED lights and snow-covered trees, while David’s beloved singing moose took centre stage in the back garden, surrounded by more impressive inflatables and sliding penguins.

David said: “It was great to welcome so many smiling faces this year, and to hear people saying that seeing my display makes their Christmas!

“I really enjoy seeing families coming back year after year with their children. Some of them have been coming since they were babies, which is lovely.

“Plans for next year are coming together in my head already; it’s going to be colourful, that’s for sure!”

Since starting the annual fundraiser in 2018, David has raised over £21,000 for Sue Ryder, which provides essential palliative and bereavement support services.

Asif Shaheed, community fundraiser at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, said: “David really outdid himself with his display this year. It was simply stunning and I’m already excited to see what he’s planning for 2025.

“We’re so grateful for David’s continued support, and for all the time and energy he puts into making his Christmas lights so special. The incredible funds raised will help us continue to be there for families when they need it most, because no one should face death or grief alone.”

To find out more about Sue Ryder, visit sueryder.org