London Marathon with five weeks notice

David and Marco on a previous 24hr walkathon challenge.

I am running the London Marathon for Macmillan Cancer Support under charity Team Sementa who is celebrating their 10 year anniversary.

I shall be running for Macmillan Cancer Support under Team Sementa. Back in 2015 the Team Sementa plan was five football games and to raise £500 for Macmillan by getting old team mates and friends together.

Ten years later Marco Sementa (manager of Team Sementa) has raised a massive amount of money for various charities in many different ways and with the support of 800+ different friends and family.

The aim for the 10 year anniversary is to get to charity football match 300 (Booked at Peterborough United ground) in May. And hit the 100k mark for total funds raised for charity.

David's marathon fact sheet.

I have always wanted to run a marathon, I myself have done many different challenges. But not prepared for a marathon with five weeks notice. So here we are, quite fitting for the Team Sementa dream... running the London Marathon for Macmillan for who it all started for.