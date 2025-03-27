Local talent shines on the big screen at Showcase Cinema De Lux Peterborough
Dinosaur, a compelling short film, follows Matthew, a young boy struggling with anxiety over embracing his cultural identity.
Through the support of friends and family, Matthew learns the importance of embracing and celebrating his heritage, inspiring others to take pride in their uniqueness.
The three-minute film features young Peterborough actress Vivienne Walker - known as Vivienne Aarone in the filmmaking industry - who stars as Lilly. Vivienne, aged 10, was selected during casting calls by talented student filmmakers who had won the prestigious ‘Time to Inspire’ storyboard competition.
Dinosaur was shown at the Showcase Cinema de Lux in Vivienne’s hometown of Peterborough on Wednesday 26th March, giving local audiences a special opportunity to see her first on-screen performance ahead of the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 screening.
Vivienne and her family have expressed excitement and pride after seeing her work on the big screen for the first time, and her agent Nicola Joy sees a bright future ahead for the young star – who is nicknamed ‘Miss Smiley’ as she’s always smiling on set!
Aspiring actress Vivienne said: “I can’t believe I got to see the film played on the big screen at my local cinema. I’ve always loved watching movies at Showcase and so seeing me being on the big screen was so exciting. I got to watch the film with my family, and it was amazing to hear what they thought afterwards!”
Jon Dixon, UK Marketing Director atShowcase Cinemas, said: “We were thrilled to bring this inspiring short film to our cinema in Peterborough. Dinosaur delivers a powerful message about identity and acceptance which we were especially excited to celebrate with the film’s local connection through Vivienne’s outstanding performance. We’ve also been told that Vivienne has recently been auditioning for huge projects, with filmmaker Lee Cronin and Hollywood directors, so I’m sure this isn’t the last we’ll see of her on the big screen!”
