Local students get free bus travel to attend the Anglia Ruskin University open day this Saturday

Students attending the Anglia Ruskin University (ARU) Open Days, this Saturday, will be able to take advantage of an offer to get around Cambridgeshire for free.

Stagecoach East is offering free travel to all students attending the ARU Open Days in Cambridge and Peterborough, the first of which is aimed at undergraduates and will take place on Saturday 18th January.

Prospective students will be able to show their driver the e-voucher that has been emailed to them by ARU and ask for a free single ticket. This voucher entitles them and one parent or guardian to unlimited free single tickets within the Cambridgeshire MegaRider Plus zone on Stagecoach East bus services.

In Peterborough, the Citi 1 from Orton or Werrington is the easiest way to get to the Campus, with buses stopping right at the front door. This bus can also be used as a connection, leaving from Queensgate Bus Station in the city centre.

David Boden

If travelling from further afield, Busway services will take students into Cambridge.

In Cambridge, the Citi 2 from Addenbrookes to Milton is the easiest way to get to the Campus, stopping just a 5 minute walk away. This bus can be used as a connection from the city centre or Cambridge North Rail Station.

David Boden, Business Development Director of Stagecoach East, said: “We believe that university education should be accessible for everyone and that is why we are so proud to remain part of the free travel scheme. The young people who will be coming to these events are the future of our communities, so we are pleased to play our part in letting them experience the bus, to understand that it is an easy, convenient, and environmentally-sustainable way to get around.

“I hope that everyone will enjoy a great day by bus, and I look forward to welcoming you on board for years to come.”

Free travel for Open Days is part of a long-running partnership between Stagecoach East and ARU. Speaking at the start of the scheme in 2021, Professor Renton, Principal of ARU Peterborough said how important it was that students’ ambitions should not be limited by transport, and that tackling access inequalities in access to transport was a key part in tackling wider rural inequalities.

He said: “ARU Peterborough will be offering life-changing opportunities to young people from Peterborough and the wider region, helping to level up an area that has traditionally been a higher education ‘cold spot’. I believe it is incredibly important that transport doesn’t stop young people’s ambitions in their tracks.”