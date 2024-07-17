Local pony a finalist for BBC Make a Difference Awards
Interviewers from BBC Radio Cambridgeshire surprised Raz, his owner Laura Horrell, Emily (one of his regular riders), and volunteers from Peterborough RDA Group, when they were getting ready for a riding session at New Pastures Stables, to announce live on air that Raz is one of four finalists in this region.
Emily was filmed during her riding lesson and showed how Raz is the perfect pony for helping children who would otherwise struggle to access horse riding as an activity. Bella Craven, the Group Coach, explained how horse riding has significant physical benefits for people with disabilities together with improvements to self confidence, social skills, communication and most importantly the opportunity for enjoyment.
Laura explained that Raz, who is 27 years old and has been with her for nine years, is a very calm pony who inspires confidence in all his riders. He is able to sense the ability level of his rider and speed up or slow down accordingly, he remains quiet and unflappable at all times so is perfect for nervous or novice riders. He is loved by all who know him and has taught many local children the basics of horse riding. Emily has developed a particularly special bond with him and looks forward to her weekly lessons eagerly, helping her to cope with the trials of dealing with her medical condition.
