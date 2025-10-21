Local Neighbourhood Police visit Werrington Lodge

We at Werrington Lodge have a very good connection with our Neighbourhood Policing Team and it’s always nice to see one of the team.

We were pleased to welcome once again our local PCSO Ronnie Durrell who pops in now and again to have a chat and a cuppa with our lovely residents. He sometimes joins them for one of their meals which the residents are thrilled about, they are now very used to him coming in and often ask when he's coming back which is lovely.

Usually the police are associated with bad news but having the regular visits makes our residents feel more at ease with having police about

Thank you Ronnie for coming in. Emergency Services are always welcome in our home for a hot cuppa, cake and use of our Wi-Fi also available in our reception. Welcome any time as the residents enjoy your visits