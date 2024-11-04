Local Laureate book launch

Current Poet Laureate of Stamford Caroline Avnit launched her first collection of verse ‘All the Birds’ on Wednesday 30 October at the monthly Pint of Poetry night held at Stamford Arts Centre.

The 70 poems included in the collection ‘All the Birds’ are inspired by the natural environment. They are written in a way to encourage the reader to pay attention to the small, but significant details of everyday life, be it the way the light falls or a flower moves in the wind. Through this presence, all of life feels like a gift. The poems range widely, reflecting the whole spectrum of human emotion - the sense of searching and experiences of love, loss, joy and connection to each other, as well as the search for deeper spiritual connection and meaning in life.

Caroline is inspired by relationships, nature and the beauty found in the simplest moments of human connection and our relationship to the world around us. She feels it is often the small, almost insignificant moments and objects in our lives that actually are the most meaningful. Caroline has written poetry and fiction since childhood. With a background in Psychology and Comparative Religious Studies, she has always been fascinated in our human connection and the search for meaning and belonging in life.

Originally from South Africa, she now lives in Stamford with her husband, two daughters and French Bulldog.

The book is available in paperback (£10) and kindle (£4.99) on Amazon