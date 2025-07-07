Local dairy farm opens doors to public on Open Farm Sunday

Local people were invited to grab their wellies and learn all about dairy farming at Cambridge University Park Farm in Cambridge recently as part of an event hosted by Aldi and leading dairy producer Arla Foods.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Visitors had the chance to see first-hand where the milk that goes into their everyday milk, cheese and butter comes from, alongside meeting the animals, touring the farm and sampling some of the products.

Cambridge University Park Farm is one of a number of Aldi Dairy Farm Partnership farms that participated in Open Farm Sunday. Launched in 2018 in conjunction with Arla Foods, the Aldi Dairy Farm Partnership is a scheme whereby Aldi works with a dedicated group of farmers in a welfare partnership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the partnership, each farm strives to meet best practices in animal care, employment, community involvement, sustainable farming and farm business development, as set out in the Arla UK 360 programme.

Arla Cow

Liz Fox, National Sustainability Director at Aldi UK, said: “Open Farm Sunday is a fantastic way for us to connect communities with the people and places behind the products on their shelves.

“Through our partnership with Arla, we not only support British farmers but give the public a chance to see the care and commitment that goes into producing high-quality dairy. It was a brilliant day on the farm for everyone involved.”

Paul, Farm Manager at Cambridge University Park Farm said: “Open Farm Sunday is always a highlight of the year for us. It’s a chance to show people how we look after our animals and talk about what really goes into producing the dairy products they use every day. We’re proud to be part of Aldi’s Dairy Farm Partnership and loved seeing the smiles on visitors’ faces when we opened our gates again this summer.”

Aldi is committed to working with British suppliers and by doing so, ensures that its everyday fresh beef, pork, poultry, milk and eggs are 100% British and sourced from Red Tractor-assured farms.