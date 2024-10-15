Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Organised by Peterborough based UK charity Shine, the 2024 Spina Bifida Awareness Week (14th-20th October) will put the spotlight on the importance of good continence services for the thousands of families and individuals in the UK living with the condition.

The focus of this year’s Spina Bifida Awareness Week is on raising awareness with professionals across continence services and the GPs who refer patients to them, highlighting best practice on supporting and caring for the complex needs of the spina bifida community. By using this opportunity, the charity is shining a spotlight on how vital it is that people with spina bifida have access to the right healthcare support and services to manage their continence, which otherwise not only impacts their health, but on all aspects of their lives.

Shine’s CEO, Kate Steele, says

“Shine continually promotes good continence care and supports our members from birth through to adulthood because we know the difference this can make to long term health and wellbeing for people living with spina bifida”.

We are also pleased to announce that we have been given funding by BBC Children In Need, to help continue to improve and develop our continence services for children.

Shine is asking people to celebrate Spina Bifida Awareness Week this October by getting creative. Are you a keen baker? Like to get your steps in? Or perhaps your colleagues at your workplace love to fundraise and raise awareness. There are so many ways you can support Shine and raise vital funds for us to continue to provide specialist advice and support for children and adults living with spina bifida and hydrocephalus.

Find out how you can take part, or to make a donation by visiting the website www.shinecharity.org.uk