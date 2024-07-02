Local carehome hosts brilliant dog show
In attendance was Animal Helpline, who held a tombola to help raise money for there charity.
Residents at Longueville Court were pleasantly surprised to see just how many dogs turned up to be part of the show.
General Manager, Krzysfof Krzysotofiak said: "Our residents have really have really enjoyed there unusual activity today. we knew that holding a dog show here would be a bit of fun for all our residents, especially as some find it difficult to go on many outings in our minibus. We are always looking for new activities for residents and today we have seen the enjoyment and the therapeutic influence animals can have on people."
Resident Alan Harwood was very excited about the dog show and said "As I am a huge dog lover, the dog show was very enjoyable. It was nice to see all the different breeds of dogs, I am so thankful for everyone who come with there dogs, it really did make for a great afternoon."
Longueville Court care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK'S largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Longueville Court provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for104 residents from respite to long term stays.
