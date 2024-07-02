Local carehome hosts brilliant dog show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Longueville Court care home, was full of doggy mischief on Saturday when they held a dog show which 10 different categories.

In attendance was Animal Helpline, who held a tombola to help raise money for there charity.

Residents at Longueville Court were pleasantly surprised to see just how many dogs turned up to be part of the show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

General Manager, Krzysfof Krzysotofiak said: "Our residents have really have really enjoyed there unusual activity today. we knew that holding a dog show here would be a bit of fun for all our residents, especially as some find it difficult to go on many outings in our minibus. We are always looking for new activities for residents and today we have seen the enjoyment and the therapeutic influence animals can have on people."

Longueville Courts dog show

Resident Alan Harwood was very excited about the dog show and said "As I am a huge dog lover, the dog show was very enjoyable. It was nice to see all the different breeds of dogs, I am so thankful for everyone who come with there dogs, it really did make for a great afternoon."