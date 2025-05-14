Local care home worker braves the ice bucket challenge

A member of staff at Hilton Park Care Home in Bottisham has taken part in the ‘Ice Bucket Challenge’ for Mental Health Awareness Week.

After being nominated by fellow Barchester Home, Oaklands Care Home, Denis Green, Home Services Advisor at Hilton Park, braved the ice much to the enjoyment of the residents and staff. He then passed the baton over to three other Barchester Care Homes inviting them to take part.

Mental Health Awareness Week is an annual event aimed at raising the profile and awareness of Mental Health. Residents and staff at Hilton Park were all very supportive and were there to cheer on Denis as he took part in the challenge.

Denis said: “Taking part in the Ice Bucket Challenge for Mental Health Awareness Week has been a huge amount of fun and everyone at the home has been behind me all the way. It’s for such an important cause and one very close to our hearts here at Hilton Park. We’re very glad to be able to do our bit to raise further awareness for the charity.”

Denis Green getting ready for the icy water

Hilton Park Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Hilton Park provides nursing care and residential care for 88 residents ranging from short-term respite care to longer stays.