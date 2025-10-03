Local care home wishes carer a happy retirement
Staff and residents at the home sent Ahibo off in style with Prosecco, Strawberries and presents to thank her for many years of dedication with a huge party. Everyone at the home has very fond memories of Ahibo and she will be sadly missed.
During her time at Braeburn Lodge, Ahibo has worked at the home for nearly 10 years as a care assistant. She has been a very treasured member of the care team who always put the residents first. Ahibo has a kind and soft nature and this helped the residents to feel safe in her care. The home will miss her very much and are hoping she finally takes the time to relax and enjoys a very well earnt rest into her retirement.
Ahibo said: “Braeburn Lodge Care Home is like a family to me and though I’m looking forward to retirement, I’m really going to miss everyone here so much!”
Jane Lee, General Manager at Braeburn Lodge said: “Ahibo is one of those people who was born to care for others – she has such a huge heart and was greatly loved by the individuals living at Braeburn Lodge. She was an inspiration to her colleagues and we will all miss her. We wish her all the best!”