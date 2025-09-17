Local care home to host community digital support group

Mark and Katharine will be on hand to support visitors with their digital queries.

The Hickathrift House Care Home are hosting its first recurring Tech Support Café on Friday, September 26, from 2pm – 3.30pm at the home in Marshland St. James.

Visiting members of the community will be able to come and visit the group to ask for support, from a range of areas including mobile phone help, smart speaker assistance and questions about streaming services and thoughts about artificial intelligence.

Members of the community can bring any question relating to computers, tablets/iPads, smartphones, apps or getting online. Questions at all levels are welcomed.

There will be a variety of refreshments and sweet treats available to guests in attendance. Who can also enjoy one another’s company whilst seeking digital assistance.

Technology Workshop at Hickathrift House

General Manager of Hickathrift House Paula Melerski said: “We look forward to taking part in what is sure to be a fabulous community event, welcoming and helping the senior community with any technology related struggles they may be facing.”

Hickathrift House Care Home, Marshland St. James at 217 Smeeth Road, Marshland St James, Wisbech PE14 8JB.