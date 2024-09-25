Local care home receives 5 star rating in food hygiene inspection

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Rose Lodge Care Home in Wisbech passed a recent inspection by the Food Standards Agency with 5 Stars, the best possible rating.

The Food Standards Agency visited the home on the 24th September 2024, and the home, run by Barchester Healthcare, was rated 5 Stars with nothing to improve upon and a glowing report.

The report stated that the kitchen was found to be lovely, clean and organised with food safety management records being excellent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The report continued by stating that there was clear evidence that cleanliness and food safety practices were being implemented.

Rose Lodge

Meg Jones, General Manager at Rose Lodge said: “We are delighted that Rose Lodge retained 5 Stars following the Food Standard Agency’s most recent inspection. The team at Rose Lodge work so hard to ensure the home has the very best hygiene levels so it is wonderful to have everyone’s hard work recognised.”

Dianne Lilley, Head Chef at Rose Lodge said “We are all really pleased that we have not only achieved this but retained it for several years and its testament to how seriously we take our role in providing good quality food in a clean and safe environment”

Rose Lodge care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Rose Lodge provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for 56 residents from respite care to long term stays.