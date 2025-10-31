Local care home launches dementia friendly cinema club

Bayleaf Care Home in Huntingdon have launched a dementia friendly Friday Cinema Club

Bayleaf Care Home, in Huntingdon have invited members of the local community to the launch of their monthly dementia friendly Friday Cinema Club.

Taking place on the second Friday of the Month in Bayleaf’s very own in-house cinema, visitors will have a chance to join the residents at the home and watch a wide range of timeless classic whilst being provided with freshly prepared snacks and refreshment courtesy of the hospitality team.

General Manager Katie Wilkinson said: “We’re really looking forward to making more friends within our local community. By creating a dementia friendly environment, we are creating a space where people can come along to the Cinema Club and just be themselves. Dementia can be quite lonely and frightening, and the more support we can provide, the better”.

Bayleaf Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Bayleaf Care Home provides residential care and dementia care for 53 residents ranging from short-term respite care to long term stays.